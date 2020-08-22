Workers told: Be extra vigilant or you may bring home virus

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu City once again recorded more than 30 cases of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) on August 21, 2020.

According to Assistant City Health Officer Michelle Linsalata, that at least 15 out of the 39 cases recorded on Friday were contacts of only two families.

“These 2 families had family members, who go to work everyday and then tested positive,” said Linsalata.

The Emergency Operations Center (EOC) conducted the swab testing recently and all members were swabbed.

On Saturday, August 22, 2020, a total of 15 members from the two families proved positive to the COVID-19.

“Workplace household transmission is a reality now that we are opening our businesses and people are going back to work. At home, maintain health protocols, get an early consultation if you feel anything. Isolate when you have the slightest suspicion. If unsure on what to do, call the EOC hotlines,” said Linsalata.

City Health Officer Jeffrey Ybones told CDN Digital that there are ways to reduce risks of transmission at home.

One is to avoid eating together or talking while eating.

Masks can be worn inside as well if a member is constantly working outside the home.

The worker, himself, must immediately disinfect upon going home as well to avoid bringing home the virus.

“Be self-aware and never be complacent,” said Ybones.

Ybones added that they were now monitoring the establishments in the city for possible workplace transmission.

He advised workers not to eat together during break hours as talking while eating may be another source of workplace transmission./dbs