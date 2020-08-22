Lucifer Morningstar gives Pinoy fans a treat by speaking Tagalog

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Looks like our favorite devil is back!

Uh, at least just for a show, people, not like the real devil.

The Netflix original series Lucifer is not back in its fifth season.

And fans are going crazy as it premiered yesterday, August 21, with eight new episodes.

Aside from Lucifer Morningstars’ charisma and his “mojo” of asking people what they truly desire, on the seventh episode of the fresh season, Lucifer can be heard speaking Tagalog.

Oo, Tagalog.

In another case of solving Los Angeles murders, they stumble upon a grandmother and her grandchild who owns a flower shop and are apparently Filipinos.

Mr. Morningstar himself went on and spoke a few lines in Filipino.

Let’s check this video out posted on Twitter by @patchi026.