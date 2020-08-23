Daanbantayan active cases up to 18 anew

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The number of active coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cases in the municipality of Daanbantayan is back to double digits anew, with 11 new cases reported for the northern Cebu town this Sunday, August 23.

In an update on Sunday morning, the municipality said all the 11 new infections, DB 44 to 54, are first-generation close contacts of their previously confirmed patients from Barangays Maya and Poblacion.

DB 44 to DB 53 are all from Barangay Maya and are close contacts of the town’s Patient no. 43. The youngest among these new cases is a one-year-old girl, DB 49. She is currently asymptomatic or is not experiencing any symptom of the infection along with patients 44 to 52.

DB 53, however, is experiencing mild symptoms, the LGU update said.

Meanwhile, DB 54, who is a close contact of DB 37, is currently confined to a hospital in Cebu City. The patient is from Barangay Poblacion.

With the new confirmed cases, the number of active infections in the town hiked to 18 from seven. In the previous weeks, the number of active cases in the town went to as low as one.

The town’s total confirmed cases is now at 54 with 35 recoveries and one death. / dcb