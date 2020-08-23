Cebu nominated as Asia’s Leading Wedding Destination

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Cebu has been nominated once again as a leading tourism destination in Asia.

The island province will be competing against Bali in Indonesia, Ko Samu in Thailand, and Langkawi in Malaysia for the prestigious title as Asia’s Leading Wedding Destination for 2020 in the 27th World Travel Awards (WTA).

WTA, an international award-giving body recognizing the world’s best in travel and tourism, recently rolled out the list of nominees for this year’s competition.

In the WTA list, Cebu was nominated as Asia’s leading wedding destination, while Intramuros, Manila’s Walled City, was nominated as Asia’s leading tourist attraction.

The Department of Tourism (DOT) also made it to the list of nominees for Asia’s leading tourist board category.

Philippine-based tourism players were also shortlisted for Asia’s Leading Boutique Beach Resort, Asia’s Leading Boutique Resort, Asia’s Leading Business Hotel, Asia’s Leading Casino Resort, Asia’s Leading Fully Integrated Resort, Asia’s Leading Family Villa Resort, Asia’s Leading Private Island Resort, Asia’s Leading Hotel Residences, Asia’s Leading Retreat, and Asia’s Leading Serviced Apartments.

DOT is urging Filipinos to cast their votes for WTA 2020 to make sure that tourism destinations in the country will get the recognition it deserves.

“Let us show the Filipino Bayanihan spirit by voting for the Philippines in five categories of the most prestigious honors program in global travel and tourism,” the department said in a statement.

WTA will be closing their voting portals this September 24. / dcb