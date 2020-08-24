RMFB-7 burn P6 M worth of marijuana plants uprooted from Danao plantation

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Personnel of the 703rd Regional Mobile Force Battalion (RMFB-7) burned late afternoon on Sunday, August 23, marijuana plants which they found near a ravine in Barangay Langosig in Danao City.

Police Lieutenant Rafael Lorenz Serion, 703rd RMFB-7 team leader, said the 15, 000 stalks of fully grown marijuana plants were valued at P6 million.

Serion said that while they failed to arrest its cultivators during their operation on Sunday, they are now verifying information that its caretaker is a certain Macoy, who is at least 50-year-old.

They also brought with them five stalks for laboratory examination and for evidence purposes.

Serion said it took them two weeks to verify reports on the presence of a marijuana plantation in the area. The marijuana plants were difficult to locate because these were planted in an area with a 65 degrees slope and were surrounded by various vegetables.

“Ang area is very difficult to reach because of the vast vegetation and the plants were located in a 65 degrees slope,” said Serion. / dcb