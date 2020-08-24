Highway Patrol Group reminds motorists to drive safely

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Highway Patrol Group in Central Visayas (HPG-7) is reminding motorists to always practice defensive driving for safer trips on the road.

This after a series of recent vehicular accidents in Cebu while under still quarantine due to COVID-19 claimed lives of motorists recently.

On Saturday, August 22, 2020, 62-year-old Leonardo Inso from Minglanilla town died after he was thrown off his service motorcycle after it was rammed by a vehicle that was driven by Ronel Sacare Fabon of Barangay Pusok, Lapu-Lapu City along the Cebu South Coastal Road (CSCR) at the Talisay City side of the South Road Properties.

Initial investigation showed that Fabon was intoxicated when he was driving his vehicle along the northbound lane of the CSCR.

A bicycle rider also died after he was sideswiped by a delivery van traveling along Imus Road in Barangay Lorega San Miguel, in Cebu City on Friday night, August 21, 2020.

Arman Blancaver, 38, resident of Barangay Tejero, Cebu City was riding his bike along Imus Road when he crashed into a delivery van driven by Renante Fernandez Aranquis while the latter was making a left turn.

The victim fell off his bike and hit his head on the ground, causing his death.

Police Captain Michael Gingoyon, of HPG-7, told reporters that drivers should always drive with safety in mind. He said that defensive driving is one of the most effective ways of preventing accidents.

One of the important tips in defensive driving is to be on alert and focused while driving.

“Dapat aware sila with what is happening in their surroundings. The driver must keep watch the vehicle in front, back and both sides of him,” said Gingoyon. (Divers must be aware what’s happening in their surroundings.)

Gingoyon also reminded motorcycle and bicycle drivers to always wear prescribed gear like proper helmets to protect their heads in case they encounter accidents.

Data from HPG shows that there were 3,090 vehicle accidents from January to August 23, 2020. The number of deaths from these accidents have yet to be released by the HPG.

In the case of drunk driving, Gingoyon said that the drivers should also never forget that driving while under the influence of alcohol is a serious crime and a deadly one.

This has been proven numerous times and it could have also been the case last Saturday when Fabon, driving a Toyota Innova, crossed to the oncoming lane while traversing the northbound lane of the CSCR.

Fabon, police said, was subjected to liquor test after he appeared intoxicated after the accident.

“[Motorists should] follow the speed limit required by the law and never drive under the influence of liquor,” said Gingoyon.

“[Motorcycle and bicycle drivers] should also wear proper helmets,” he added.

All these, according to Gingoyon, are the most basic preventive measures that would help motorists arrive safely at their destinations. /bmjo