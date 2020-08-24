PRO-7 reports 17 COVID-19 free personnel

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Police Regional Office in Central Visayas reported 17 newly recovered personnel from COVID-19, this Monday, August 24, 2020.

Police Brigadier General Albert Ignatius Ferro, director of PRO-7, expressed his gratitude to the recovered perosnnel, mostly composed of police trainees during his speech on the reintegration ceremony in Barangay Taptap, Cebu City this morning, August 24.

The 17 new recoveries followed last batch of 64 PRO-7 personnel recoveries last August 14.

Read: PRO-7: 64 infected police trainees now COVID-19 free

Ferro said that the policemen and trainees were able to overcome the most challenging part of their duties and training.

“You finally have passed this challenging period in your police career. So my kudos to our snappy health service team for (manning) our recovery health program. Hopefully next week, tanan is hundred percent recovered,” said Ferro.

Ferro reminded the trainees to always keep themselves healthy because after a week of rest they would again start their police training which would be rigorous.

He said that despite the unexpected challenges, they were now stronger and would be able to conquer more hurdles.

Ferro said that the infected PRO-7 personnel were at 95 percent recovered from the infection of COVID-19 from the original 519 personnel who tested positive of the virus and 4 fatalities.

At present there are only 24 more personnel in isolation which Ferro hopes to recover in the next few weeks.| dbs