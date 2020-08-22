Bike rider dies in Imus road accident

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Policemen at the Waterfront Police Station in Cebu City are reminding the public especially bicycle riders to always wear safety gear like bicycle safety vests and helmets when riding their bicycles especially at night.

Motorists are also reminded to drive carefully especially at night.

Reminders were given after a man riding his bicycle died after he was sideswiped by a delivery van traveling along Imus Road in Barangay Lorega San Miguel, in Cebu City at 7:30 p.m. of August 21, 2020.

Police Corporal Apolinar Villafuerte, of the Waterfront Police Station identified the victim as Arman Blancaver, 38, resident of Barangay Tejero, Cebu City.

Initial investigation showed that Blancaver was riding his bike along Imus Road when the delivery van driven by Renante Fernandez Aranquis, 35, resident of Barangay Quiot Pardo, passed by.

Villafuerte said that while Aranquis slowed down to make a turn heading to Barangay Mabolo, he did not notice that Blancaver who was on his bike had reached the left side of his vehicle and as he made the turn, the van hit the bicycle of Blancaver.

Villafuerte said that the Blancaver and his bike slammed at the left side of the van throwing Blancaver off his bike and slamming on the front side of the van before landing hard on the road where he hit head causing his immediate death.

“Wala man siyay completo nga gears kung nag helmet siya basi di ma grabehan iyang ulo,” said Villafuerte.

(He had no complete safety gear. If he had a helmet on, perhaps his head would have not suffered enough damage.)

When the responding medical team arrived, Villafuerte said that Blancaver was pronounced dead on the spot.

Villafuerte said that Blancaver, a crane operator, was on his was to buy food for dinner while Aranquis was heading back to the warehouse of his company before going home.

Villafuerte said that motorists and bikers and those on the road at night should be extra careful, and to bicycle riders, they should wear safety gear like helmets and safety vests, so that they could be given some protection and they could be seen on the road at night.

He said these precautionary measures could go a long way if you meet an accident on the road.

He also said that wearing a helmet for bicycle riders might be a hassle or a small thing but it could protect your head in accidents./dbs