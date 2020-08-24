outbrain

Soldiers, civilians hurt in Sulu blast

By: Julie Alipala - Reporter / @alipalajulieINQ August 24,2020 - 02:21 PM

Initial scene at Serrantes Street in Jolo, Sulu, where an explosion happened at about noontime on Monday. CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

ZAMBOANGA CITY, Zamboanga del Sur –– A powerful explosion rocked the town of Jolo at 11:54 am, hurting several soldiers and civilians along Serrantes Street in Barangay Walled City.

“We cannot yet penetrate the area, there might still be secondary (explosions),” said Police Colonel Michael Bayawan, Sulu provincial police director.

He said the situation in the area remained tense.

“Initially, a number of soldiers and civilians are hurt, we don’t have the numbers right now.”

LZB
Read Next

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

We use cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website. By continuing, you are agreeing to our use of cookies. To find out more, please click this link.