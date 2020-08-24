Soldiers, civilians hurt in Sulu blast
ZAMBOANGA CITY, Zamboanga del Sur –– A powerful explosion rocked the town of Jolo at 11:54 am, hurting several soldiers and civilians along Serrantes Street in Barangay Walled City.
“We cannot yet penetrate the area, there might still be secondary (explosions),” said Police Colonel Michael Bayawan, Sulu provincial police director.
He said the situation in the area remained tense.
“Initially, a number of soldiers and civilians are hurt, we don’t have the numbers right now.”
LZB
