Gabii sa Kabilin to highlight Visayan tattooing in free webinar

Gabii sa Kabilin will hold its third online activity about “Visayan Tattooing and Tattoo Designs” on Friday, August 28 at 3 p.m. It will focus on the art of tattooing in pre-colonial Visayas and the significance of tattoos in pre-colonial society.

The webinar will feature guest speaker Mr. Piper Abas who is a Bukidnon native and descendant of the Higaonon tribe. He is a researcher of ancestral tattoos in the Philippines and has been practicing ancestral tattooing for two years.

Abas will discuss the history of tattooing in the Philippines, traditional tattoo patterns and designs, and the current state of traditional Filipino tattooing, among others. The online event will be hosted by Museo Sugbo.

It will be streamed live on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/gabiisakabilincebu/ and YouTube at https://bit.ly/2YYG8BQ.

Those interested may pre-register at https://forms.gle/jSTmkub4bSFY65zK8. An e-certificate will be given to participants who will answer both the registration and evaluation form provided

before and after the event, respectively.

The webinar is part of Gabii sa Kabilin’s series of free online activities which will run until December. Initiated in 2007 by RAFI, Gabii sa Kabilin aims to help preserve local culture and heritage by encouraging Cebuanos to visit museums.