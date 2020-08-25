Duterte distances self from RevGov push: ‘Wala akong pakialam diyan’”

MANILA, Philippines — President Rodrigo Duterte has distanced himself from the supposed clamors of his supporters to establish a revolutionary government.

“Wala akong pakialam diyan, wala akong kilala sa mga tao na yan at hindi ko yan trabaho,” Duterte said in a recorded speech aired on state television Tuesday morning.

Earlier, a group called Mayor Rodrigo Roa Duterte-National Executive Coordinating Committee (MRRD-NECC) launched the movement in support of the formation of a revolutionary government that would fast track federalism.

But Duterte’s spokesman Harry Roque said the President is focused on addressing the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, which has already sickened over 194,000 people nationwide.

Duterte had threatened to set up a revolutionary government if the country fell into chaos due to the alleged ouster plot against him.