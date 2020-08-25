Duterte distances self from RevGov push: ‘Wala akong pakialam diyan’”
MANILA, Philippines — President Rodrigo Duterte has distanced himself from the supposed clamors of his supporters to establish a revolutionary government.
“Wala akong pakialam diyan, wala akong kilala sa mga tao na yan at hindi ko yan trabaho,” Duterte said in a recorded speech aired on state television Tuesday morning.
Earlier, a group called Mayor Rodrigo Roa Duterte-National Executive Coordinating Committee (MRRD-NECC) launched the movement in support of the formation of a revolutionary government that would fast track federalism.
But Duterte’s spokesman Harry Roque said the President is focused on addressing the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, which has already sickened over 194,000 people nationwide.
Duterte had threatened to set up a revolutionary government if the country fell into chaos due to the alleged ouster plot against him.
Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.