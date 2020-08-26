440 private schools closing down this year

At least 440 private schools nationwide will face closure as the new coronavirus disease continues to affect the country, according to recent data from the Department of Education (DepEd).

The DepEd said that as of Aug. 24, the following will cease to operate this school year:

88 of the 1,731 in Central Luzon

67 of the 3,032 schools in Calabarzon

54 of 2,391 schools in Metro Manila

48 of 1,138 in Western Visayas

34 of of 499 in Central Visayas

23 of 600 in Zamboanga Peninsula

21 of 584 in Ilocos Region

20 of 427 in Cagayan Valley

19 of 989 in Central Visayas

18 of 322 in Mimaropa

17 of 325 in Ilocos

11 of 655 in Northern Mindanao

10 of 277 in the Cordillera Administrative Region

6 of 300 in the Caraga Region

2 0f 637 in Bicol

2 of 300 in Eastern Visayas

There were 4,435 private schools that operated nationwide last school year.

The Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao has yet to submit its report on the schools that will not operate this school year.

Education Undersecretary Jesus Mateo attributes the nonopening of schools to the low enrollment rate and the high cost of operations.

Earlier, the Alliance of Concerned Teachers-Private Schools had filed a petition in House of Representatives assailing the latter’s “insignificant” and “beyond inadequate” projected allocation for education under the Bayanihan to Recover as One Act.

The group called for a “dignified” financial aid for teachers and personnel heavily affected by the pandemic due to the “no work no pay scheme.”