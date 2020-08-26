7 new cases, 12 recoveries in Cebu City; active cases down to 1.2K

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Department of Health in Central Visayas reported seven new infections and 12 additional recoveries from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Cebu City on Tuesday.

In its August 25-report, the health department said that the city, which has the highest number of COVID-19 infections in the region, now has 1,212 remaining active cases or 12.7 percent of its total confirmed cases of 9,531.

This, as the city’s total recoveries, currently at 7,694, is now at 81 percent of its total number of confirmed infections.

The city has also recorded 625 COVID-19 related deaths, of which one was reported on Tuesday.

In the entire region, DOH-7 logged 68 new cases including the seven from Cebu City, 11 from Lapu-Lapu City, seven from Mandaue City, and 43 from Cebu province, including the city of Talisay and towns of Consolacion and Minglanilla.

The health authorities also reported some 42 recoveries of which 12 are from Cebu City, 26 are from Cebu province, two from Lapu-Lapu City, and one from Mandaue City.

DOH-7’s figures, however, continue to be inconsistent with the reports of the local government units.

In the case of Mandaue City, DOH-7 reported a total number of 2,179 infections against the city’s report of 2,060 cases.

The city government, meanwhile, has reported that only 248 of its total cases remain active as of August 25 while the DOH-7 data shows that the active cases in the city are still at 339.

Also on Tuesday, Mandaue City delisted nine infections due to duplication of entry in their database. The city also officially reported 10 additional mortalities from the infection although it clarified that the deaths are not a result of an overnight spike but date back as far as last June.

READ: Mandaue logs 10 deaths, 8 new cases on Aug. 25

The city earlier explained that they only officially tag a patient as deceased upon the availability of a death certificate.

The top three areas in Cebu province with the highest number of total infections, on the other hand, continue to log fewer active cases.

Talisay City, in its bulletin posted on Tuesday, said only 25 of its over 800 cases remain active. Minglanilla, in its tally, has 21 active cases out of 463 cases while Consolacion’s latest count of active cases shows 24 remaining infections out of its 475 total cases. / dcb