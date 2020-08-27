Trough of LPA to bring cloudy skies, rainshowers in Visayas, Mindanao areas

MANILA, Philippines — The trough or extension of the low pressure area will bring cloudy skies with scattered rainshowers and thunderstorms in Eastern Visayas, Zamboanga Peninsula, Northern Mindanao, Caraga, and Davao Oriental on Thursday, August 27, 2020, according to the state weather bureau.

The LPA was last spotted 925 kilometers east of Daet, Camarines Norte, based on the 4 a.m. weather forecast of the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration.

On Wednesday, Pagasa weather specialist Ezra Bulquerin said the weather disturbance may develop into a tropical depression in the next five to seven days.

Meanwhile, the southwest monsoon or habagat will bring cloudy skies with scattered rainshowers and thunderstorms in Batanes and Babuyan Group of Islands.

Metro Manila and the rest of the country will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers due to the southwest moon or localized thunderstorms, according to Pagasa.