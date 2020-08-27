Harmonization of data a factor in drop of COVID-19 cases in Cebu City, says Garganera

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The massive drop in the number of active cases of the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) in Cebu City, which is now down to 626, can be attributed to the harmonization of data between the Emergency Operations Center (EOC) and the Department of Health in Central Visayas (DOH-7).

This was the statement of Councilor Joel Garganera, the deputy chief implementor of the EOC in Cebu City, after such development was revealed in the most recent data of the DOH-7 of COVID-19 cases.

Read: DOH reports 621 recoveries in Cebu City as active cases drop to 626

Garganera said that once the data is harmonized, the cases which the EOC already declared recovered is also acknowledged by the DOH, which in turn brings down the number of actual active cases in the city.

However, the harmonization is not over as there are still 151 cases that are being verified by the DOH-7 to be recovered.

“There will always be variants, and a variant of 5% between the data of the EOC and DOH is actually acceptable. However, we really want the data to reflect the exact figures for both agencies,” sad Garganera.

Garganera said the EOC and DOH-7 will continue to work together to harmonize the cases and ensure that those who already recovered from the disease will be acknowledged so.

This way, the EOC and the city government can focus their attention to monitoring actual cases and contact tracing.

The councilor urged the public not to be complacent with the drop of the cases as what is truly controlling the numbers is the cooperation of the public.

As for now, Garganera urged the public to remain vigilant as certain spikes in the number of cases can still be expected amid the downtrend, and these spikes can escalate if the public fails to be on guard. /bmjo