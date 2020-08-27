Reminders for Cebu City residents who want to register as voters

CEBU CITY, Philippines — For Cebu City residents, who want to register as voters, the Commission on Election (Comelec) here said they would now begin to cater to registration starting September 1, 2020.

However, various changes will be implemented with the processing of voters documents at the Comelec North and South District office in the city in compliance with the health protocols set by the Inter-Agency Task Force.

Lawyer Marchel Sarno, the North District election officer, said that the Comelec offices would no longer entertain walk-in registrants, and all registrants would have to book an appointment at the Comelec Cebu City Facebook pages.

They will be provided an appointment date when they will be entertained.

Sarno also said that just like other establishments, wearing face masks, maintaining social distancing, and regular disinfection would also be required to all Comelec clients.

To ensure that the workers in the election offices are safe, the employees will work in two shifts of fifteen days each so that in case one group of employees is infected and have to be quarantined, the other can continue to work in their place.

While half of the employees are working on site for 15 days, the other group will be working from home.

The Comelec offices will now be open from Tuesdays to Saturdays as Mondays will serve as disinfection time for the two offices.

“Kini gibuhat nato dili lang para sa kaayuhan sa atong opisina, para pud ni sa kaayuhan sa tanan. (We are doing this not only for the good of our office, but also for the good of everyone),” said Sarno.

Sarno said they still could not determine how many voters they could accommodate in a day since they had yet to start accepting clients on September.

He said they would announce their limit once they had established how many clients they could safely accommodate in a day. /dbs