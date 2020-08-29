Feel the Vibe! Enjoy Acer’s month-long ‘Acer Day 2020’ celebration

The annual Acer Day will go live this 2020 as the ICT giant throws a month-long event, Acer Day: Feel the Vibe, that would allow fans and consumers to get exclusive deals and treats.

Every year, fans gather to enjoy everything Acer has to offer. The brand opens its doors to content creators, gamers, and professionals to give them the option to upgrade or to discover something new that would help them elevate their work. This year, the celebration is bigger and utilizes the most resilient enabler during the lockdowns: technology.

“Acer Day is a tradition that we cannot cancel,” said Sue Ong-Lim, Acer’s General Manager. “By going online, we believe that we will be able to reach more consumers and fans will have all the time they need to choose the right work or play laptop for them. This will also enable us to keep them safe in their homes but still have fun pairing and comparing from the list of our exclusive deals.”

Acer Day is Acer’s biggest annual brand event of the year and it will be launched simultaneously across seven countries.

Now that companies have accelerated digital transformation, it’s time to upgrade and level up the digital life experience with brand new Acer laptops.

Telecommuting workers can avail themselves of the new Acer Swift 3 which runs on Intel Core i5 or i7, and consumers score a free Microsoft Office 2019. These essentials for working from home setup will enable every worker to perform their tasks effectively and seamlessly.

To consumers who often use video for communications can preorder an Acer Aspire 5 so they get a free Smart Bro LTE Pocket WiFi or an Acer Folding Work Desk. Graduate from the dining table as a work desk and grab this steal during the “Acer Day: Feel the Vibe” month-long event.

While Acer Swift 5 and Acer Swift 7 are already right on the budget, Acer is still giving away up to 25% off on select models for every order of the two sleek and light laptops at the Acer PH Online Store (https://store.acer.com/en-ph).

There is no excuse for missing this exciting event. Don’t miss out on the exclusive deals and discounts on the leading personal computing brand.

Visit Acer’s Official Social Media Pages for more details: Facebook – @AcerPH, Instagram – @acerph, Twitter – @acerphils, www.acer.com.