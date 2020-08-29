Cebu City dad pushes for 3-meter easement in river settlements in Bonbon

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu City Councilor Jerry Guardo wants Barangay Bonbon to implement the three-meter easement policy for Mananga riverside settlements to avoid damage due to flash floods.

Guardo said in a phone interview the reason the flash flood was able to destroy the houses of 22 families last August 18, 2020, was due to the violation of the river easement in the area.

Although the riversides may be safe during the summer season, it is expected that the river will rise and the current will flow stronger during the rainy season.

This is why the structures should at least be three meters away from the riverbank as a safety measure.

“Kinahanglan they have to be demolished and relocated gyod. Mao na we need to look for a site nga pwede nila kabalhinan kay delikado naman gyod dirang dapita,” said Guardo.

(We need the houses to be demolished and the residents relocated. That is why we need to find a site where we can transfer the residents.)

The City Council has asked the Division for the Welfare of the Urban Poor (DWUP) to find a new site for the families living near the Mananga River in Barangay Bonbon.

The council has also asked the barangay to assist in an information drive regarding the three-meter easement policy and the identification of the structures that have violated this policy.

Guardo said this is the long term solution for the danger that residents faced in the area.

He assured the residents that they would not lose their homes without the city providing a proper relocation site for them. /dbs