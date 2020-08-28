Bonbon tragedy prompts execs to set up ‘no swimming’ signs along stream’s banks

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Barangay officials of Bonbon, Cebu City, have put “No swimming” signs in a stream in the barangay’s Sitio Managuksok.

The barangay officials put up the signs after a four-year-old girl was swept away by a flashflood in the afternoon of August 27, 2020 in the area.

Barangay Bonbon Captain Eduardo Cabriana, told CDN Digital that they immediately put up the signages to avoid similar incident from happening.

“Nag butang mi og placards nga di na lage paligoan ang sapa,” said Cabriana.

(We put up placards that swimming in the stream is no longer allowed.)

According to Cabriana, the four-year-old girl was with her parents and 25-year-old sibling at around noon that day.

They were looking for coconut stalks which they would make into a broom to sell.

But after a while, the family decided to take a dip in the stream. While they were swimming, a flashflood happened and rushing water came from the mountain area.

This prompted the family to quickly move to the side of the stream but the girl lost her hold on her father’s hand and was carried by the flash flood.

The girl was found around 5 p.m. later under a bridge, which was about three kilometers away from the area where she was swept away.

The girl’s body was already at her home.

Cabriana said that the barangay will shoulder the funeral arrangements of the child./dbs