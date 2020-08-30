Cebu City to end August with less than 1k active cases

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Cebu City’s active cases of the coronavirus disease has dropped to less than 1, 000 two days before the month of August officially ends.

Data from the Department of Health in Central Visayas (DOH – 7) showed that as of Saturday, August 29, the number of patients who are still infected with SARS-CoV-2 is now at 618.

On August 26, the city recorded a massive drop in its active cases from 1,212 to 626 after health officials logged 621 additional recoveries that day. The city’s active cases further dropped to 618 on Saturday.

Cebu City is now under general community quarantine (GCQ) and local officials hope that the city will already be given a more relaxed modified general community quarantine (MGCQ) status after the end of the month to especially allow economic recovery.

For three consecutive weeks, data from DOH – 7 showed that Cebu City managed to sustain the trend of reporting more recoveries than new cases.

The latest DOH data covering August 23 to August 29 showed that a total of 746 patients have recovered from COVID-19. This is higher compared to the number of newly infected individuals which was at 122.

As of August 29, Cebu City has documented a total of 9,601 confirmed cases of COVID-19. Of this number, 8,334 have already recovered.

However, deaths related to the infection continue to gradually increase.

Twenty-six new COVID-19 deaths were reported in Cebu City in one week, from August 23 to August 29, bringing the latest total to 649. This translates to a case fatality rate (CFR) of 6.76 percent.

Health officials have warned that COVID-9 transmission has shifted to work to household transmission now that some businesses in the city have already resumed operations.

But Mayor Edgardo Labella said that the city will continue to adopt GCQ protocols even if its status is already downgraded to MGCQ after August 31.

Cebu City was tagged as the epicenter of the COVID-19 outbreak in Central Visayas. / dcb