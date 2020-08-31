Robredo hails frontliners, heroes; urges Filipinos to be kind and brave

MANILA, Philippines — As the nation celebrates National Heroes Day on Monday, Vice President Leni Robredo urged Filipinos to “fight and “not shrink from struggle or sacrifice” and paid tribute to the country’s heroes, including frontliners against the coronavirus pandemic currently gripping the nation.

“We honor today the many heroes who struggled, fought, sacrificed for our nation; who spoke truth to power and braved death or persecution; who exhibited courage, and in so doing, helped chart our destiny as a people,” Robredo said in her message.

“Love those beyond your immediate circle; expand these circles to go beyond family or friends; care for the community, care for the country. Do this, despite fear and uncertainty. Fight, if necessary; do not shrink from struggle or sacrifice. Be kind and be brave,” she added.

She made mention of medical professionals, community leaders, government workers and those from the uniformed services, volunteers, on her message.

“May the courage of our heroes continue to inspire us, as we once again face difficult times. A relevant and reflective National Heroes Day to everyone,” the Vice President said.

