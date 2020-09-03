Talisay City’s latest COVID count shows three new cases, two recoveries

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Talisay City recorded three new cases and two recoveries from the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) in its latest update released on Wednesday, September 2, 2020.

The Talisay City Public Information Office (PIO) revealed in a post the new cases are from Barangays Maghaway and Poblacion.

With the recent update, the city has now had a total of 864 confirmed COVID-19 cases, but only 34 are active.

Read: What to expect in Talisay City under MGCQ

Most of these cases are in Barangay San Isidro with six cases followed by Barangay Lawaan 2 with five active cases

All of the new cases were exposed to previous positive cases and were swabbed during contact tracing.

The 56-year-old female from Barangay Maghaway was swabbed last August 31, 2020. She is currently asymptomatic.

The 33-year-old and 39-year-old male from Barangay Poblacion were swabbed last August 29, 2020, after developing exhibiting influenza-like symptoms.

Meanwhile, with two additional recoveries, the city now has a total of 736 recoveries for a recovery rate of 85.1 percent.

The death toll remains at 87 as no additional deaths were reported. /bmjo