Cebu City police starts training support team tasked to help enforce health protocols

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Training will begin for the accepted applicants of Task Force KASALIGAN (Kaluwasan sa mga Amigo Cops ug Sugbuanon Ang Gusto sa Atong Liderato nga Ipatuman Gumikan sa hulga sa COVID-19 Alang Natong tanan), a team whose duty is to support the police in implementing health protocols here.

A total of 179 applicants composed of 135 criminology graduates and 44 medical field graduates, gathered at the Bayfront Hotel on Friday, September 4, 2020, for the opening ceremony of the orientation for the program. The training also starts Friday until Monday, September 7.

In the opening ceremony and orientation, Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) director Police Colonel Josefino Ligan said that he is hoping the TF Kasaligan members will be able to immediately internalize and put into practice the lessons that will be taught in the next three days.

“Public service is a commitment, dedication, integrity and sincerity,” said Ligan.

Among the lessons that will be taught include the basics on warrantless arrests, handcuffing, and courtesy and discipline to be applied during patrols.

Ligan said that the task force’s duty is not limited to COVID-19 related rules. He said the team will also help in deterring crimes in the communities around the city.

The CCPO will also manage the deployment of the task force.

They will be divided into the North and South District sector and help in the police in checkpoints, apprehend violators, and other related tasks.

The city government will employ the graduates for TF Kasaligan from September to December 2020, and if the city government wishes to extend the program, it may continue on to next year.

The members of the task force will receive compensation of at least P9,620 per month or a total of 38,480 for the whole four months. /bmjo