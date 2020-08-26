CCPO urges Bachelor’s degree holders to join TF KASALIGAN

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) is urging unemployed individuals with Bachelor degrees in Criminology and other courses to join the Task Force Kaluwasan sa mga Amigo Cops ug Sugbuanon Ang Gusto sa Atong Liderato nga Ipatuman Gumikan sa hulga sa COVID-19 Alang Natong tanan (TF KASALIGAN).

Members of the TF KASALIGAN will serve as an augmentation force of the CCPO in implementing quarantine protocols in the city.

Police Colonel Josefino Ligan, the director of the CCPO, said they are being supported by 1,125 augmentation units from different forces, and as these units are slowly being pulled out, the CCPO will need additional help to fill in the vaccum.

“GCQ (General Community Quarantine) or MGCQ (Modified GCQ) , we still need the force. The members of TF Kasaligan maoy mopuli sa ipullout nga security force (will replace the pulled out security force). Not only that, we will be able to provide four months worth of income to our graduates because they will be in the task force for four months,” said Ligan.

The major duty of the task force is to assist the CCPO in providing security to the city. The CCPO will also manage the deployment of the task force.

They will be divided into the North and South District sector and help in the police in checkpoints, apprehend violators, and other related tasks.

The city government will employ the graduates for TF Kasaligan from September to December 2020, and if the city government wishes to extend the program, it may continue on to next year.

The members of the task force will receive compensation of at least P9,620 per month or a total of 38,480 for the whole four months.

The application will start on Wednesday and will last until Sunday, August 30, 2020. Applicants can pass their requirements at the CCPO Office at Camp Sotero Cabahug along Gorordo Avenue here.

The CCPO will only cater only up to 200 applicants for the TF KASALIGAN.

Ligan hopes that those with Criminology degrees or any other degree holder will take the opportunity to join the task force even for a limited time, as the project will not only help them earn income but also allow them to play an active role in the fight against the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19). / bmjo