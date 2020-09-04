More churchgoers allowed in Basilica Minore del Sto. Niño De Cebu

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Church administrators of the Basilica Minore del Sto. Niño De Cebu, one of the oldest and most prominent churches in the country, announced they will be increasing the number of people allowed to attend public Masses to 1,000 starting Friday, September 4, 2020.

Augustinian friars running and operating the centuries-old church announced this in a public advisory issued on Friday.

“Please be informed that starting today, September 4, 2020, the Basilica will allow a maximum of 1,000 people to attend every mass,” portions of the advisory read.

They also reiterated their previous reminders to the churchgoers to always observe health protocols and other safety measures being implemented within the property.

The announcement came just a few days after the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Disease (IATF-MEID) placed Cebu City under the most relaxed form of community quarantine, which is the modified general community quarantine (MGCQ).

The Basilica, a popular destination both for tourists and pilgrims, is located at the heart of downtown Cebu City. It reopened its doors to the public since August 1 when the city shifted to general community quarantine (GCQ).

GCQ is a stricter mode of community quarantine compared to MGCQ.

Initially, the church did not push through on holding public Masses due to existing quarantine measures limiting the number of people in religious gatherings.

But later on, the government’s anti-coronavirus task force allowed worshipping sites to accommodate a maximum of 10 percent of its seating capacity. /bmjo