Cebu City implements ‘more relaxed’ quarantine measures under MGCQ

CEBU CITY, Philippines –After staying at home for at least five months, senior citizens and those aged below 21-years-old will already be allowed to go out of their homes to buy essentials and participate in activities that are authorized while the city is under modified general community quarantine (MGCQ).

But they will have to bring their quarantine passes, of course.

Mayor Edgardo Labella made the announcement in Executive Order (EO) No. 89 which declares the implementation of MGQC in Cebu City.

EO No. 89 also allows the capacity of venues for events, including Mass and other religious activities, increased to 50 percent.

However, city residents will still be required to use quarantine passes, observe social distancing, use face masks and/or face shields, and constantly disinfect with the use of alcohol while outside of their homes.

And just like in the past months, the last digit of the QR coded passes will still be used as a basis in determining the schedule for its use. Holders of Q passes ending in odd numbers are allowed to go out on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays while those with passes ending in even numbers and zero can go out on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays.

The use of Q passes is limited from 5:01 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Sundays.

On the other hand, workers of establishments that are allowed to operate under MGCQ are required to present their Certificates of Employment (COE) in police checkpoints. / dcb