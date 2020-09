Leonard scores 29 points; Clippers rout Nuggets in Game 1

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Florida — Kawhi Leonard scored 29 points and the Los Angeles Clippers rolled past the Denver Nuggets, 120-97, on Thursday night (Friday morning, September 4, 2020, Philippine time) in Game 1 of the Western Conference semifinals.

Paul George scored 19 points and Marcus Morris added 18. The Clippers shot 57 percent from the field.

Nikola Jokic scored 15 points for the Nuggets, who were coming off a seven-game series with Utah that just ended Tuesday. Jamal Murray, who averaged 31.6 points in the first round and scored at least 50 points twice in that series, finished with just 12 points on 5-for-15 shooting. Denver shot just 42 percent.

The Clippers took charge in the second quarter, outscoring the Nuggets 38-20 to take a 69-51 lead at halftime. Los Angeles held Denver to 25 percent shooting into the second quarter.

The Clippers continued to dominate in the third quarter, holding the Nuggets to 16 points in the period and taking a 91-67 lead into the fourth. Los Angeles’ biggest lead in the quarter was 29 points.