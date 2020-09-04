DOH: Dengue cases, deaths see ‘sharp decline’ in 2020

MANILA, Philippines — The number of dengue cases and deaths in the country has significantly decreased in 2020, the Department of Health (DOH) said Friday.

Dengue cases recorded from January 1 to August 15 this year dropped by 76% compared to cases recorded in the same period last year, Dr. Norielyn Evangelista said.

“[May] sharp decline sa number of cases. From 430,282 last year, ngayon from January 1 to August 15 2020, a cumulative number of 59,675 dengue cases,” she said in an online media forum.

The number of deaths also declined this year from 1,612 deaths in 2019 to 231 fatalities.

Even though it is already rainy season in the country, there is a downward trend in dengue cases, Evangelista said.

“‘Pag rainy season dapat expected na pataas [‘yung trend]. For this year, makikita natin na pababa ‘yung trend,” she added.

(The trend is expected to be upward during the rainy season but this year, the trend is downward.)

Evangelista said there is no area or region in the country that has so far reached an alert level or epidemic level in terms of dengue cases.

/MUf