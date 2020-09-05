T. Padilla resident shot dead while sleeping in his room

CEBU CITY, Philippines –A 24-year-old resident of Sitio Freedom in Barangay T. Padilla, Cebu City was killed by a neighbor at dawn on Saturday, September 5.

Initial police investigation showed that the suspect, who was identified as a certain “Unad” sneaked into a small room occupied by Reymike Rio and a fired a single shot, hitting the victim on the right side of his chest.

Police Major Armando Labora, chief of the Parian Police Station, said that Unad immediately fled and remains in hiding as of this writing.

Labora said they are looking at personal grudge as motive in the killing.

Quoting the outcome of their initial investigation, Labora said that the two men engaged in a recent argument. But police investigators are yet to determine what may have prompted said argument.

But, they are certain that Unad had planned to kill Rio.

Labora said that the suspect sneaked into a room that was created as an extension of Rio’s home supposedly to accommodate borders.

The victim would normally sleep in the area that is located beside an alley in their community.

Labora said that some neighbors saw Unad near Rio’s room before a gun burst was heard at about 2:10 a.m. on Saturday.

While they continue their manhunt operation against Unad, Labora said that they are also doing a background check on both the suspect and his victim.

Initially, Labora said they found out that Rio was jailed earlier, but they are yet to look into his records to determine the nature of the offense that he committed which led to his detention.

Labora is also asking T. Padilla residents to provide police with information that would lead to Unad’s immediate arrest. / dcb