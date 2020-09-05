DOLE sets aid for kin of Filipino crewmen lost in Japan livestock ship mishap

MANILA, Philippines—The Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) on Saturday vowed to extend all necessary assistance to the survivors and the families of the missing Filipino crew members of the livestock ship Gulf Livestock 1 that sank off the coast of Japan.

Labor Secretary Silvestre Bello III said they’re in communication with the crew members’ families while Japanese authorities continue with their search and operation operations.

“We are in touch with the next of kin of the crew and we are providing them all the help we can give, including the latest information on the search and rescue operation for our kababayans being done by Japanese authorities,” said Bello in a statement posted on DOLE’s official website.

There are already two crew members who were rescued with the ship’s chief officer Eduardo Sareno, who is from Oslob, Cebu, being the first one to be rescued.

Sareno, who was provided with a mobile phone to communicate with his family, remains in the hospital and will be put into quarantine this week.

Bello also identified the second survivor of the capsized sea vessel as 30-year-old Jay-Nel Rosales, also from Cebu.

Patrol boat Kaimon rescued Rosales who is now confined at the Kagoshima-ken Kenritsu Ooshima Hospital for a complete medical check-up.

The Philippine Overseas Labor Office in Osaka has reported that Rosales is now in stable condition and is already able to communicate with his family.

“We are updating the relatives of our unfortunate Filipino crewmen every time we receive information from the Japanese Coast Guard who is on top of the search and rescue operation,” said Bello.

A separate body, believed to be that of another Filipino crew member, was retrieved off the waters but the identity has yet to be ascertained.

Bello said that POLO is on hand to provide the needs of the seafarers, including personal requirements.

He added that the crew members are active members of the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration and that they’re entitled to all the benefits and assistance due to distressed members.

/MUF