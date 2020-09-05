Ermita drug bust yields P204K shabu, nets 20-year-old HVI

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A 20-year-old man considered as a high-value individual, was arrested with P204,000 worth of suspected shabu during a buy-bust operation in Sitio Bato, Barangay Ermita, Cebu, at 6 p.m. of September 5, 2020.

The suspect identified as Alex Bagay Castro Jr., also a resident of the area, was said to be a direct contact of a drug supplier who is inside the city jail.

Police Captain Alvin Llamedo, station commander of the Carbon Police Station, told CDN Digital that Castro’s name surfaced from previously arrested illegal drug traders.

He said it took them about three weeks of surveillance before they conducted the buy-bust operation against Castro.

“Permi ni siya ma mention sa mga previous nga arrested namo… Dugay ni siya madakpi kay dili man mo kuha og gagmay nga order,” said Llamedo.

(His name would often be mentioned among the arrested persons. He was difficult to arrest because he would only big orders of the illegal drugs.)

According to Llamedo, Castro is able to dispose around 100 grams a week in the area and as per investigation has been in direct contact with the supplier in the city jail who arranges the meet up with the person who sends Castro the items.

“Ingon ang intel namo kung wala siya naka dispose before hand, among na confiscate mas dako pa,” said Llamedo,

(Our intel said that if he did not dispose of illegal drugs before hand, then our drug haul would have been bigger.)

About 30 grams of suspected shabu placed in medium heat sealed plastics were confiscated from Castro during the arrest. The suspected shabu had a Dangerous Drugs Board value of P204,000.

As of this time, the investigators continued to check the background of Castro who might have a wide connection as he was said to be seen meeting different people in a billiard gaming area of Sitio Bato.

Castro is currently detained at the Carbon Police Station detention facility while charges for selling and possession of illegal drugs are being prepared for filing against him on Monday, September 7./dbs