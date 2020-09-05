3.5k metric tons of dolomite for Manila Bay from Alcoy, Cebu

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The dolomite rocks used to transform portions of Manila Bay into an artificially made white-sand beach came from Cebu, authorities here confirmed.

The Mines and Geosciences Bureau of Central Visayas (MGB -7), in an official statement issued on Saturday, September 5, said they issued last August a transport permit that allowed a mineral-processing firm in Alcoy town to transport 3,500 WMT (wet metric tonne) of processed dolomite to Manila Integrated Terminal in Manila City.

“On August 26, 2020, MGB-7 Regional Office issued an Ore Transport Permit (OTP) to PMSC (Philippine Mining Service Corporation) to transport 3,500 WMT of processed dolomite (size -5mm) with cargo destination at Manila Integrated Cargo Terminal, Manila City,” said MGB – 7.

“This dolomite shipment is the reported ‘white sand’ which had been spread along the shoreline of Manila Bay to enhance the aesthetic beauty of the bayfront,” they added.

MGB-7 Director Loreto Alburo assured that the shipment of the mineral had complied with all necessary requirements as mandated by the government.

“The dolomite materials sourced from Cebu have been extracted, produced, and shipped out to various buyers following proper regulatory laws and procedures,” said Alburo.

MGB-7 said the dolomite rocks were sourced from a mining site in Barangay Pugalo, Alcoy, which was operated by Dolomite Mining Corporation (DMC).

“(DMC) is mining/quarrying the dolomite found in the town of Alcoy, particularly in Barangay Pugalo. The mining company has a Mineral Production Sharing Agreement (MPSA) with the government to mine for 25 years or until 2030,” portions of the statement read.

MGB-7 said these dolomite rocks quarried in Alcoy were then delivered to its sole buyer, PMSC, which also had a plant located within the same town, for processing to various desired sizes and marketable products.

“PMSC-Alcoy Plant has been issued a Mineral Processing Permit (MPP) by the Mines and Geosciences Bureau (MGB) and presently on its second 5-year term which will expire in 2023. The MPP has a maximum term of 25 years,” they added.

Dolomite is a type of mineral composed of calcium magnesium carbonate.

According to MGB-7, Cebu is one of the few provinces in the Philippines abundant with ‘economically mineable’ deposits of dolomite particularly in the towns of Alcoy and Dalaguete.

Alcoy is a fifth-class municipality located 101 kilometers southeast of Cebu City. It is bordered by Dalaguete to the north.

MGB-7 also said they would continue to monitor all mining activities in Central Visayas particularly the transport and shipment of minerals/ores outside of the region to ensure strict adherence to existing laws, rules and regulations./dbs