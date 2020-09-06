Liloan’s COVID-19 death count increases to 24

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – A senior citizen from Barangay Cotcot was added to the list of COVID-19 fatalities in Liloan town.

The patient, a 72-year-old female, was listed positive on August 29. She died on September 3.

“Pursuant to DOH Guidelines, her remains was buried on September 4, 2020,” the municipal government said.

Her death increased to 24 the number of fatalities in this northern Cebu town. At the same time, Liloan’s active cases now totals to 44 with the addition of two more on Saturday, September 5, while one was added to its recoveries that now totals to 245.

The town’s most recent recovery is a 58-year-old lawyer from Barangay Yati.

It’s new cases, on the other hand, are two residents of Barangay Yati. They are PT 312, a 66-year-old resident of Sitio Lubo, and PT313, a 26-year-old resident of Purok Manga.

Meanwhile, the municipal government is asking its residents to continue to observe health protocols saying that the threat of the virus remains.

“Several violations of the mandatory face mask and social distancing protocols, and violations of prohibitions on non-essential travel and mass public gatherings have been noted. Mayor Christina Frasco has reiterated her order to the Liloan PNP to strictly implement all health and safety protocols. Violators will be acted upon accordingly,” said a municipal government advisory posted Saturday night.

“While Liloan has seen a flattening of the curve in the past weeks, this should be no reason to be complacent. The Covid-19 virus is still upon us and persons not wearing masks and refusing to observe social distancing and prohibitions on mass gatherings, greatly contribute to the spread of the virus, putting lives at grave risk,” it added.

Under the modified general community quarantine (MGCQ), the municipal government will also continue to implement the 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. curfew.

“All forms of mass and social gatherings are still prohibited. “