Experience a Taste of Home with Freshco Cebu

Some dreams are built upon generations of hard work.

Freshco Cebu is one that has been on a 50-year journey towards constant growth and innovation. Known for its vibrant, sweet-soft dried mangoes, the brand was first created in 1966 by Tiu Sin Lun when she established Beeggymen Trade Center. The company, coined after the names of her daughters, Bea (Beeggy) and Carmen, was later passed down to the latter, alongside her husband Ramon Yu.

Today, it is owned and managed by the couple’s only child and spouse, Marianne and Jordan Tanco. Both have taken it upon themselves to expand the family business.

Freshco Cebu has gone a long way after several years of research. The brand now manufactures a wide variety of products, including Dried Mangoes, Dark Chocolate Dried Mangoes, White Chocolate Mangoes, Dried Green Mangoes, Mango Rolls, Dried Pineapples, Dried Jackfruit, Dried Papaya, Banana Chips, and many more.

More than a Mango

In the Philippines, dried fruits are more often than not treated as pasalubong. Because of this, the most important values that Freshco Cebu fosters are the willingness to learn and the drive to improve. Every individual’s contribution to the production process is an effort at hospitality.

Dried mangoes are not just snacks.

“They’re more than that,” said Jordan. “We always want our products to be better. This is so that our customers can always feel like they’re tasting the authentic flavors of the Philippines. Eating our dried fruits is experiencing the Filipino home.”

At its heart, Freshco Cebu’s products are made to be personal. They represent times at the beach, road-tripping with your friends, or even just lounging around the mall.

“With most of the market being tourists, you want them to experience what the country is like,” explained Marianne. “Our products can be eaten as snacks anywhere, whether [they are] traveling or not. We hope that the flavor is something that they will positively associate with their good memories here.”

It has long been an agreed consensus that food is the best way to welcome guests. But with the COVID-19 virus’ spread throughout the globe, tourists have hit an all-time low in the country.

Not to be deterred by pandemic-related setbacks, Freshco Cebu has taken this time to broaden their online presence, promoting actively on their social media accounts @FreshcoCebu (Facebook and Instagram.) Not only do they showcase their products, but they also post safety reminders and recipes for quarantine hobbies.

On Online Stores

Like many other businesses during the quarantine period, Freshco Cebu has taken to using online platforms such as Shopee and Lazada (Shop Name: Beeggymen Trade Center) to discover a broader market.

“Dried mangoes and other dried fruits are, first and foremost, Filipino products. We hope that Filipinos may also find some joy in them in these troubled times.”

Freshco Cebu has been actively engaging in promotional offers. As of now, there are Buy 2, Get 50% Off deals for the following products until the end of the month:

Freshco Dark Chocolate Mangoes (60 grams) | P85.00

Freshco Dark Chocolate Mangoes Box (120 grams) | P210.00

Freshco White Chocolate Mangoes (60 grams) | P85.00

Freshco White Chocolate Mangoes (120 grams) | P210.00

Cebu Mabuhay Dark Chocolate Mangoes (60 grams) | P85.00

Freshco Banana Chips (100 grams) | P33.00

Freshco Mango Rolls (100 grams) | P68.00

Freshco Mango Rolls (150 grams) | P102.00

You may contact Freshco Cebu via their Facebook page or email them at [email protected].