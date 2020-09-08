In Photos: Inabanga fisherman rescues green turtle trapped in fishing net

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – A fisherman from Inabanga town in Bohol province rescued a green turtle that was trapped in his fishing net while it was looking for food on Sunday, September 6.

The green turtle weighed 10.9 kilos and was about 43 centimeters long.

In an advisory, the municipality of Ibanga said that fisherman Reinero Betinol was on the waters of Barangay Sto. Niño on Sunday when he found the turtle.

Betinol brought the turtle to the Inabanga Department of Agriculture and Fishery (IDAF) office before it was returned to sea in compliance with an existing town ordinance that prohibits the capture of turtles.

Photos below are courtesy of the Municipality of Inabanga: