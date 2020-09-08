Cebu City Council to DENR: Probe ‘illegal quarry’ operations in Brgys Agsungot, Pardo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cebu City Council is asking the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) to probe the operation of two “quarry sites” in Barangays Pardo and Agsungot.

Legislators made their request after Councilor Joel Gargenera, the chairperson of the Council’s environment committee, raised a concern on the presence of illegal quarry sites in the two barangays.

Quoting reports that he received from the barangay officials of Pardo and Agrungot, Garganera said that quarry operations started in March and are being done by the same contractor.

Garganera said that he also visited the two quarry sites but he never had a chance to speak with the contractor (name withheld for now.)

He said in a report which he made during the Council session on Monday, September 7, that it appears that the contractor “took advantage of the community quarantine to proceed with the quarry unnoticed.”

The Cebu City Environment Office (CCENRO) already issued a cease and desist order against the quarry operations in Barangay Pardo following a call for help from barangay officials.

CCENRO’s order came after the office found out the quarry site lacked a permit and an environmental compliance certificate that are basic requirements for any mining or quarry operations.

The contractor is yet to issue its official statement as of this writing.

But during earlier discussions with CCENRO, the contractor had denied any quarry operations in Barangay Pardo. The contractor reasoned that they merely lend their backhoes for a road project that will connect to the mountain barangays of Pamutan and Bonbon.

During his visit, Garganera said he saw a total of five backhoes that were used to extract limestones in Barangay Pardo.

On the other hand, Garganera said that the contractor had claimed of securing a permit for their operation in the mountain barangay of Agsungot.

He was also told that the barangay called for a public hearing and agreed to allow the quarry operation provided that the contractor would provide people who will man the traffic on roads that are located close to the quarry site.

The contractor even promised to provide the barangay with a share of revenues earned from their quarry operations, Garganera said.

However, he said that the Council never got hold of a copy of the barangay resolution that authorizes the quarry operation.

Garganera said that the properties that are being quarried are also subject to an unresolved ownership dispute.

“I will be presenting all these documents to DENR so that they can investigate the matter,” said Garganera.

Councilor Raymond Alvin Garcia, the Council’s majority floor leader, had also asked the CCENRO to furnish the Council with a copy of the CDO which they issued against the quarry operation in Barangays Pardo. / dcb