Barili to observe day of mourning for late mayor on Sept. 11

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Barili town will observe a day of mourning this Friday, September 11, 2020, for the passing of Mayor Marlon Garcia.

In a memorandum issued by newly-installed Mayor Julieto Flores, offices in the town’s municipal complex will be closed for the transacting public for the day.

“In deference to the untimely passing away of Mayor Marlon F. Garcia, one day [of] mourning on September 11, 2020, shall be observed within the municipality. This is to pay tribute to all his hard work and dedication while serving as municipal mayor, the memorandum read.

According to the memorandum dated September 8, the late mayor’s remains will be brought to the municipality “where his friends, relatives, acquaintances, and co-workers in government can give their last respects.”

The Garcia family announced the passing of the mayor last Sunday, September 6, or five days after his older brother, former Dumanjug Mayor Nelson Garcia, was also confirmed to have passed away.

Governor Gwendolyn Garcia, the elder sister of Marlon and Nelson, said during a Capitol press conference on Thursday afternoon that she would not yet issue a statement on their family’s tragedy for now. She said another press conference would be held by the family soon.

Governor Garcia was first to mention during her founding anniversary speech at the Capitol last August 6 that the mayor “was fighting COVID-19.”

According to reports, the late mayor had already tested negative for COVID-19 by the third week of August./dbs