New Barili mayor vows to continue Mayor Garcia’s projects 

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Newly installed Barili town Mayor Julieto Flores vowed to continue the programs and projects initiated during the incumbency of the late town Mayor Nelson Garcia, who passed away last Sunday, September 6, 2020.

Flores, who was elected vice mayor in 2019, was sworn to mayorship by Barili Regional Trial Court Presiding Judge Leopoldo Cañete around 10 a.m. on Monday, September 7.

The town’s first councilor, Luisito Ponsica, was also ascended as vice mayor and presiding officer of the council.

“Akong ipadayon ang mga programa ni mayor (Marlon) aron pod mahatagan og katumanan ang iyang mga damgo. Sa pagkakakaron, wala tay kausaban ug atong ipadayon ang iyang mga nasugdan,” Flores said in an interview on Tuesday.

(I will continue the programs of Mayor Marlon to realize his visions. For now, there will be no change in policy and we will continue whatever that he has started.)

“Amo sang ihatod sa kapahulayang dayon si Mayor una mi mag-discuss sa mga proyekto,” Flores added.

(We will lay him to rest first before we proceed with discussions on projects.)

Flores added that he and the municipal council are still awaiting guidance from government authorities and the political party of the late mayor regarding the appointment of replacement to fill in the seat of Ponsica in the council, which is now vacant due to the latter’s ascension to the vice mayoral post.

Earlier in August, both Garcia and Flores tested positive for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19). Cebu Governor Gwendolyn Garcia announced during her founding anniversary speech that Mayor Garcia, her younger brother, was “fighting COVID-19.”

Flores has returned to office on the last week of August.

Last Sunday, Mayor Garcia’s older brother, former GSIS President Winston Garcia, announced that the mayor has passed away. Mayor Garcia’s death came five days after the death of his other brother, former Dumanjug Mayor Nelson Garcia. /bmjo

