Barili Mayor Marlon Garcia passes on after weeks of fighting COVID-19
MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – Barili Mayor Marlon Garcia passed away early on Sunday morning, September 6, 2020, a month after Governor Gwendolyn Garcia announced that he was “fighting COVID-19.”
Atty. Winston Garcia confirmed the death of his younger brother in a Facebook post.
“The true fighter that he was, my brother, Marlon, has been fighting for his life in the last few weeks. This morning, he joins my brother, Nelson, and my mother in heaven,” Atty. Garcia wrote.
Mayor Garcia’s death came just days after the family also announced the passing of former Dumanjug mayor Nelson Garcia on September 1.
“To lose one brother is painful enough, but to lose another brother in the same week , my heart just can not take any further,” Atty. Garcia said.
Mayor Garcia is the first local chief executive in Cebu to have passed away after battling with the coronavirus disease. / dcb
