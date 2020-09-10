Waterfront Cebu launches Feast in a Box

Miss the unexplainable feeling of traveling to different places and trying out diverse food & culture? Well, you may not need to travel far anymore to taste the finest local and international dishes as Waterfront Cebu launches its go-to “Feast in a Box”.

Enjoy the conveniently prepared hefty meals at home or in the office for as low as PHP 250.00 only. Each meal comes with an array of choices for the main course, vegetable sides, starch entrées, and luscious dessert selections. You can customize your meal and choose from three all-time favorite cuisines of Asian, Filipino or Western dishes.

Asian Excitement

This box set will surely excite your senses! Great for those in search of Oriental cuisine as choices include Asia’s well-loved dishes such as beef rendang, Thai red chicken curry with eggplant, vegetable spring roll, yang chow fried rice, Korean-style grilled pork belly, and a whole lot more.

Filipino Flair

Get to appreciate and fall in love with the country’s well-known local dishes when you order this box set. Home-grown Filipino dishes to choose from includes kalderetang baka, chicken inasal, pork humba, bistek na bangus, chopsuey, and many more.

Western Flavours

If you’re craving for some well-liked comfort food from the other side of the world, then the “Western Flavours” box set is surely the perfect choice for you. You can order your favorite dishes such as beef salpicao, roasted lemon-herb chicken, mac and cheese, BBQ pork spare ribs, baked fish fillet with lemon butter cream sauce, and a lot more.

Overwhelmed with the choices and can’t make up your mind?! No worries, we got you covered! The hotel’s culinary team has prepared two ready-made packages for you to choose from: Feast A, which you can get at PHP 250.00, is inclusive of 1 main, 1 side, 1 starch, 1 dessert, and 1 bottled water, and Feast B, which is priced at PHP 350.00, includes 2 mains, 1 side, 1 starch, 1 dessert and 1 bottled water.

All of these are available for pick-up and delivery. The hotel is open for pick-up at the Lower Lobby Level from 10:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Avail of the hotel’s free delivery service for a minimum of PHP 1,500 worth of orders (applicable within Cebu City and Mandaue City only). Cutoff time for orders is at 5:30 p.m. and 9:00 p.m. for delivery.

Be sure to place your orders one (1) day in advance by calling us at (032) 232-6888 (local 8047). No minimum number of orders required.

Waterfront Cebu City Hotel and Casino is one of the well-known landmarks in Cebu City and is the premiere venue for events and conventions in the country. The latest updates can be found at www.waterfronthotels.com.ph, www.facebook.com/WaterfrontCebu and @waterfrontcebu on Twitter and Instagram.

