Remains of Filipino sailor from sunken ship in Japan to be flown home next week – DOLE

MANILA, Philippines — The remains of a Filipino mariner from a livestock ship that sank off Japan are set to be flown home to the Philippines next week, the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) said.

In an update sent to reporters on Friday, DOLE identified the Filipino sailor as Joel Canete Linao, who hails from South Cotabato.

The plane carrying his remains is expected to arrive in Manila on September 17, according to DOLE.

Meanwhile, the two Filipino crew members of the Panamanian-flagged Gulf Livestock 1, who are so far the only survivors from the capsized livestock ship, are also expected to be repatriated next week.

“The two survivors, Jaynel Rosales and Eduardo Sareno, will most likely be repatriated together due to their mutual request tentatively next week,” DOLE said.

“Both were provided with all needed assistance, including personal needs, by the POLO (Philippine Overseas Labor Office). They are in constant communication with their families in the Philippines,” it added.

Both are active members of the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration, the department said.

Further, the POLO in Osaka also reported to DOLE that Rosales will be discharged from the hospital on Friday.

DOLE, meanwhile, said that the Japanese Coast Guard’s patrol operations on Thursday “yielded no trail of the missing crew or vessel.”

The ship, which went missing and reported to have capsized last September 3 in the East China Sea on its way to China from New Zealand due to Typhoon Maysak, carried a total of 43 crew members — 39 from the Philippines, two from New Zealand, and two from Australia.

