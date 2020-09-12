Cortes signs EO 83-A to extend public market operations to already include Sundays

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – The Mandaue City Public Market will now be open on Sundays.

Mayor Jonas Cortes signed Executive Order No.83-A on Friday, September 11, to order the implementation of the city’s new market schedule effective immediately.

“Considering the recent IATF issuance declaring Mandaue City under Modified General Community Quarantine, there is a need to review and/or amend the schedule pertaining to the schedule of the Mandaue City Public Market to effectively accommodate the basic needs of the constituents of this city, specifically to allow business operations in the identified area even during Sundays,” EO No. 83-A reads.

Earlier, the public market’s operation was limited from Mondays to Saturdays only.

With the city now under MGCQ, the public market will be open the entire week from 5 a.m. to 10 p.m. However, vending will only be allowed until 8 p.m.

Vendors will be asked to clean and disinfect their respective stalls after 8 p.m.

“All other business establishments outside the Mandaue City Public Market may be allowed to operate following the curfew schedule by the city,” the EO reads.

The use of quarantine passes will still be required prior to entry at the market premise while Mandauehanons are asked to continue to observe “minimum health standards” during their visit.