CCTO issues 60 citation tickets, warns overnight parking violators

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Vehicle owners in Cebu City are warned about illegally parking their vehicles overnight on the streets.

The Cebu City Transportation Office gave this warning after they issued 60 citation tickets for cars illegally parked overnight in Barangays Banilad, Busay, Sambag 2 and along Gorordo Street.

The CCTO posted in their official Facebook Page that they had received complaints in these areas where vehicles parked overnight were causing disruption in the traffic flow.

“Gi-warningan sa mga sakop sa CCTO ang mga sakyanan nga nag illegal overnight parking dinhang dapita. Naka issue kita ug 60 ka Citation Tickets sa mga gihisgutan nga mga lugar,” said the CCTO.

(We are warning the owners of vehicles that are illegally parked overnight in those areas. We already issued 60 citation tickets to the vehicles there.)

The CCTO reminded vehicle owners that parking along the public streets and blocking the traffic was a violation, and if they would keep violating the law, their vehicles might be impounded.

The office also said more complaints of similar overnight parking violations had reached their office, and the Enforcement Division could not keep up with all these complaints.

Still, the CCTO said they were aiming to improve the effectiveness of their operations to go after the violators and to maintain the traffic flow in the city.

The CCTO also urged the public to continue sending in complaints for consistent parking violators so the CCTO could go after them. /dbs