Over 400 boatmen in Lapu take swab test

CEBU CITY, Philippines — In a bid to safely reopen their tourism industry, the Lapu-Lapu City Government collected swab samples from boatmen to detect possible coronavirus infection.

Mayor Junard “Ahong” Chan, in a statement on Saturday, September 12, said a total of 418 boatmen operating within the city have been swabbed by the City Health Office.

“Mo suma total og 418 ka mga boatmen ang gipa-swab test sa atong mga sakop sa contact tracing team sa City Health nga usa sa atong proactive nga lakang para sa atong ‘Balik Turismo’ Program,” said Chan.

(Our contact tracing team from the City Health conducted swab test to a total of 418 of boatmen, which is one of our proactive measures to implement our Balik Turismo program.)

Chan said reopening their tourism industry is important in reviving the city’s economy that was badly hit by the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic.

He added that the industry’s players such as the boatmen should undergo swab tests to ensure a safe relaunching.

“Walay laing paagi nga mabalik ang atong ekonomiya kundi ang pag-abli sa turismo sa atong syudad ug sa samang higayon pagpahigayon sa maong testing para siguradong luwas ang atong mga katawhan ug ang atong mga bisita nga mga turista,” explained Chan.

(There’s no other way for our economy to revive our economy but to reopen the city’s tourism industry and in line with that, we conducted such tests to ensure the public and our tourist guests are safe.)

The mayor earlier announced that he was planning to appeal before the Maritime Industry Authority (Marina) to reconsider the implementation of a memorandum circular issued in 2016 that bans wooden-hulled boats to carry passengers.

Chan said the order affects island-hopping operators within Lapu-Lapu City, who have been placed under modified general community quarantine (MGCQ) since September 1. /dbs

