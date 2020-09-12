DILG-7 is hiring contact tracers
CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Department of Interior and Local Government in Central Visayas (DILG-7) is hiring contact tracers for the region to ramp up the contact tracing efforts as it is seen as an effective way in mitigating the spread of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).
Lawyer Ian Kenneth Lucero, DILG-7 Local Government Monitoring and Evaluation Division chief, said hiring additional contact tracers would ensure accurate and timely conduct of contact tracing activities and reporting of COVID-19 surveillance data.
The applicant must have at least a bachelor’s degree relevant to the job, preferably allied Medical Course or Criminology.
Preferred experience for a contact tracer includes any of the following: must be skilled in data gathering and/or assisted in research and documentation; must be able to interview COVID-19 cases and close contacts in order to gather data on travel history and conduct health assessments; must possess the ability to advocate public health education messages; and must have investigative capability.
Interested applicants should submit a Letter of Intent, Personal Data Sheet, National Bureau of Investigation Clearance, and drug test result and e-mail them to concerned DILG Provincial/HUC Offices.
Those who will be hired will get P18,784.00 monthly salary (SG-9).
DILG-7 Director Leocadio Trovela said these contact tracers, who would be tasked to conduct case interviews, profiling, and perform an initial public health risk assessment of COVID-19 cases and their identified close contacts, would augment the existing teams of the local government units in Central Visayas./dbs
