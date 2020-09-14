Notre Dame Universities are now powered by Smart

Notre Dame of Dadiangas University, Inc. and Notre Dame of Marbel University have partnered with Smart Communications, Inc. for their Study Smart Program. Damean faculty and students now have access to exclusively discounted gadgets, pocket WiFis, and special usage offers like Giga Study 299.

Dr. Joan Palma, Vice President for Academics of Notre Dame of Marbel University shared, “With most of our classes now online, we are happy to partner with Smart and help our students have access to affordable gadgets and other promos. We want to ensure their safety and at the same time ensure the continued education of our students.”