Bayanihan 2 provides ‘three-gives’ payment scheme on utility bills — Tolentino

MANILA, Philippines — The Bayanihan to Recover as One Act or Bayanihan 2 will also provide the public a 30-day grace period and a “three-gives” payment scheme for paying utility bills and leases during strict lockdowns imposed during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We thank President Duterte for including our ‘three-gives’ proposal, which will unburden many Filipino consumers in the payment of their bills, especially during this time,” Senator Francis Tolentino said in a statement Monday.

The payment scheme was introduced by Tolentino during plenary deliberations for Bayanihan 2 and would provide relief for Filipinos in the payment of their electric, water, and other utilities during the lockdowns triggered by COVID-19.

Under his proposal, electric, water, telecommunications and other similar utilities are mandated to provide a minimum of 30-day grace period for the payment of bills due within the period of enhanced community quarantine or modified enhanced community quarantine, without interest, penalties, and other charges.

After the grace period, residential occupants and micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) may then settle their bills in three monthly installments, also without penalties, interest and other charges.

According to Tolentino, MSMEs and residential lessees affected by temporary work suspension are also given relief under the Bayanihan 2.

Under the law, they are given a month-long grace period within the period of the community quarantine to settle their fees. The amount due within the period will be amortized in equal monthly installments until December 31.

On September 12, Duterte signed into law the Bayanihan 2 that provides a P165-billion economic stimulus and relief package to cushion the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

JE