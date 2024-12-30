New Year security nationwide: PNP deploys 37,000 cops

MANILA, Philippines – The Philippine National Police (PNP) has mobilized 37,000 officers across the country to ensure public safety and maintain peace and order during New Year festivities.

PNP chief Gen. Rommel Francisco Marbil emphasized the critical role of law enforcement during the holiday season, particularly in addressing risks associated with fireworks, fire hazards, and revelry-related accidents.

He reminded police officers to remain alert and prepared to respond swiftly to emergencies.

“Our responsibility goes beyond just enforcing peace and order. I t extends to ensuring the safety of our fellow citizens. Police personnel should be ready to assist in any emergency, including fire incidents, accidents, and providing first aid when necessary,” Marbil said in a statement Saturday.

Marbil ordered all mobile units to carry fire safety devices and first aid kits, ensuring immediate assistance when needed.

He also urged the public to report suspicious activities to authorities.

Meanwhile, National Capital Regional Police Office Acting Director Brig. Gen. Anthony Aberin said over 10,000 officers are stationed in key areas, including terminals, malls, churches, and other crowded locations.

Aberin reiterated the NCRPO’s no-gun-muzzling policy, trusting that police officers would act responsibly.

“Gun muzzling is unnecessary. Our officers are professionals who understand the consequences of their actions,” Aberin said.

He warned that indiscriminate firing would result in immediate arrest and administrative and criminal charges. (Christopher Lloyd Caliwan/PNA)

