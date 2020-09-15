Retired CIDG cop killed in Talamban shooting

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A retired police inspector of the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group in Central Visayas (CIDG-7) was killed while his wife was wounded in a shooting incident along Sitio Nasipit, Barangay Talamban here at past 3 p.m. on Tuesday, September 15, 2020.

Retired Police Inspector Edmond Junco, 65 and his wife Betty Junco, 57, were on board their white Toyota Hilux pickup truck cruising along Banilad Road when they were shot by still unidentified assailants who were reportedly on board a motorcycle.

Both victims were wounded and brought to the hospital but the retired cop died later in the evening, as confirmed by Police Major Jonathan Taneo, station commander of Talamban Police Station.

Taneo said that they are working to gather more details about the incident and also looking for witnesses who could hopefully help with the investigation.

Taneo said that they are not discounting the possibility that the incident was an ambush since it happened in an area where vehicle movement was known to be slow especially during rush hour. /bmjo