Mandaue City COVID-19 update: 14 new cases, 8 recoveries

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Mandaue City has reported 14 additional infections of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) on Wednesday, September 16, 2020.

In its COVID-19 bulletin released on Wednesday night, the city said the new cases are all community infections. They are from Barangays Banilad, 2; Casuntingan, 1; Casili, 1; Basak, 1; Canduman, 1; Cubacub, 1; Tabok, 1; Cabancalan, 1; Maguikay, 1; Tipolo, 1; Opao,1; and Mantuyong, 1. The 14 new infections include three seniors aged 60 to 62.

The new cases bring the active case count in the city to 185, or only 8 percent of its 2,216 total number of cases.

Meanwhile, the city’s count of COVID-19 recoveries has already hit past 1,900 with eight additional recoveries reported on Tuesday.

According to the city’s update, the new recoveries include two patients from Barangay Casuntingan, and one each from Barangays Bakilid, Cabancalan, Cubacub, Ibabao, Labogon, and Pagsabungan.

With the additional recoveries reported, the total number of individuals in the city who recovered from the infection is now at 1,906. The recovery rate in the city remains at 86 percent.

Meanwhile, the city, on September 15, also reported nine additional deaths among its COVID-19 patients. The deaths date back to as far as July 13 while the latest fatality expired on September 10. The city earlier noted that it only officially encodes a fatality upon validation through the availability of a death certificate.

As of September 16, the total number of COVID-19 related deaths in the city is now at 125. /bmjo

